Hinds County DUI unit patrolling Labor Day weekend

The Hinds County Sheriff's Department's DUI unit is making sure people are not driving under the influence this Labor Day weekend.

Lieutenant Mark Morgan has been working all weekend long, making sure drivers in Hinds County are safe.

"Any type violations, seat-belt violation, child restraint violation, equipment violation," said Lt. Morgan. "We are looking for good drivers license, good insurance."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Labor Day weekend is one of the deadliest holidays of the year. Lieutenant Morgan says he's looking for anything out of the norm.

"Like crossing the center line, running off the road, weaving in the road," Lt. Morgan said. "Anything that is probable cause to pull them over and see if they are impaired or not. Or if they have even been drinking."

Lieutenant Morgan says if you're under the influence of any type of controlled substance, that's grounds for DUI as well.

"If we can show you are impaired on marijuana, we can arrest you for DUI Other. DUI Other will also include any of your own prescription medicine," Lt. Morgan said. "If it impairs you in any way, depends on what type like Xanax that will impair your judgment to drive."

Fortunately, during our ride along Sunday, we didn't find any major offenses, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't take precaution.

"Get the designated driver, call a cab, we have Uber drivers now, call them," Morgan said. "Just don't get behind the wheel."

