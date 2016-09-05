Ole Miss fans pack sports bars for first game of season

On Monday night, Capitol Grill was filled with people enjoying food, drinks and watching the big game: Ole Miss vs. Florida State.

Football season is a good time of year for local bars, according to business owners, because it brings in extra business.

"I'm from Seattle and football is not necessarily a religion like it is here," said Rachel Rosen, an Ole Miss fan.



It was the Rebels' first game of the season, and a highly anticipated one at that. Many people enjoy watching the college games at Capitol Grill; a hot spot during football season.

"It's just nice to be around people who are passionate about football. So much better than the couch. Beats the couch," said Caitlin Francis.

"Just a great atmosphere at Capitol Grill. More televisions you can shake a stick at and it's football season, Labor Day weekend. Hotty Toddy," said Tony Hewitt.



Large crowds mean more business for local sports bars. Management at Capitol Grill welcome the extra revenue and say when big games like this fall on a holiday, it always brings in more business.

"Definitely an economic boost. You have local small businesses who benefit around sports and this time of the season," said Brandon Taylor.

"Florida [State] is ranked so high it's a big game to see where Ole Miss stands this season," Rosen explained.

Unfortunately for the Rebels, a win was not in the cards. Ole Miss ended up falling to Florida State 45-34.

The Rebels play in their first home game of the season on Saturday against Wofford.

