Charges dropped against Hinds Co. district attorney

The charges against Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith have been dropped.

Attorney General Jim Hood filed papers on Tuesday and Judge James Bell approved the motion and dismissed charges against Smith. Smith was arrested in June at his office by investigators with the Attorney General's Office and the Hinds County Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested on misdemeanor charges for violating state law by advising, counseling, consulting or defending criminals. Schuler argued he was never formally indicted and his case should have been brought to a grand jury.

Matt Steffey, from Mississippi College School of Law said, "It's kind of a do over, a mulligan if you will. Prosecutor in this case, the attorney general has agreed to dismiss these charges fully intending in this instance to pursue very similar charges immediately."

Steffey explained. "I think what this is is out of an abundance of caution. DA Smith was not indicted, he was charged with a misdemeanor and misdemeanors aren't subject to grand jury presentment and indictments."

Attorneys for Smith says because the charges brought against him could remove him from office, it was required to proceed by a grand jury.

Smith claims that Hood should have presented an indictment before arresting him. The case has not gone before a grand jury.

We reached out to both Hood and Smith for comment and we are waiting for a response.

