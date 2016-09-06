Could oil and gas production put us at risk for quakes?

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook seven states on Saturday and the blame for several recent quakes in the Central U.S. has been pinned on oil and gas production.

State Geologist Michael Bograd has been studying earthquakes in Mississippi for decades. They don't get the same attention as the big ones, but the word spreads quickly.

"Any small shaking that's felt today, instantly gets shared with a lot of people through social media and other communications," noted Bograd.

A big seismic event isn't out of the question, even though a major fault stops short of the state line.

"The greatest risk to Mississippi from earthquakes would be recurrence of a strong event on the New Madrid seismic zone," said Bograd.

Some are still trying to link man-made issues to an increase in quakes.

Bograd made a clarification about the connection that geologists are studying in other states.

"Disposal of waste water from oil and gas activities, not fracking itself," he said. "Fracking is a common practice that's been used in oil and gas wells since about 1948, I think."

So, what about here in Mississippi?

There's oil and gas production and fracking that's done to draw oil out of spots once thought to be drained dry.

We asked similar questions to the Oil and Gas board last year and they mentioned that millions, probably billions, of gallons of water have been injected into those sites with no problems.

