First responders gather to remember 9/11

Sunday marks the fifteenth anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Friday, emergency responders gathered in Jackson to mark what has become an annual event to honor those who lost their lives.

"All those individuals laid down and made the ultimate sacrifice," said Jackson Fire Department Chief R.D. Simpson. "We never want to be able to forget them."

They admit the images of 9/11 are a stark reminder of the dangers of their jobs.

"It was an eye-opener for everybody across the nation, actually across the world," noted Jackson Police Assistant Chief Allen White. "I mean, it makes you not take stuff for granted and you just be mindful of all your surroundings every day, because we're just one call away from something happening."

The men and women in attendance were from different agencies, but consider it a brother and sisterhood of great honor and responsibility. That's part of what brings them together each year.

Through the sadness of looking back, they also find reason to be thankful.

"Awareness has been enlightened, as well as better training," noted Simpson. "There were things that were learned from tragedies that say vase, future lives, so that's a positive that's come out of some of the misfortunes."

Governor Bryant likened 9/11 to this generation's Pearl Harbor and thinks memorials like this are important in moving forward.

"Our first responders must be honored not only for what we are remember in that tragic day and on 9/11, 15 years ago, but what will happen tomorrow and the next day," Bryant said. "And they need our prayers and support."

Governor Bryant is also calling for the state and American flags in front of state buildings to be lowered to half staff from Sunday, September 11 until sunset Monday.

