Cowboys vs. Giants has special meaning for Mississippi

It's football Sunday and two quarterbacks with Mississippi ties went head to head.

Eli Manning, an Ole Miss alum, lead the Giants to victory against the Cowboys and Mississippi State alum, Dak Prescott. Fans packed Hooters in Jackson to watch the NFL game and many said that people take football very serious in the South.

"Especially when you take into consideration Jackson State, Alcorn all the different universities," said Marcus Jenkins, a Cowboys fan. "It's really like embedded into the DNA in the South, to be honest with you."

Mississippi State alum, Dak Prescott stepped in as a starter for his first NFL game.

"In all actuality, I'm glad that Prescott is starting because I didn't want Romo anymore," Jenkins explained.

State paid for a billboard in Dallas to support Prescott, but the rookie couldn't produce a win. Instead, Ole Miss Alum Eli Manning brought the Giants to victory.

"I'm a big Giants fan from New Jersey," said Thomas Blumette. "Both quarterbacks are from the great state of Mississippi and Mississippi has a lot to be proud of because they have produced more NFL athletes than all the other states in the nation."

"Both of them were good when they played. Eli Manning played with Ole Miss he was good and Prescott playing for Mississippi State," said Morgan Redmond of Clinton. But I tell you one thing, come October 16, when he play the Green Bay Packers we going to have to take you down, I'm sorry."

