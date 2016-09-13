Man charged with murder after assaulting girlfriend

Jackson police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of his girlfriend.

On Labor Day, Jackson police officers responded to UMMC after a woman was taken there for injuries she received at a home on Carnation Street. 29-year-old Joycie Edwards was hospitalized in critical condition.



On Monday, Edwards died from her injuries. Police say the autopsy was completed on Wednesday, and revealed that she died as a result of injuries she sustained while being assaulted, which included blunt force trauma. MS News Now caught up with Edwards' best friend.

"She was a great person, very lovable. She didn't bother nobody. She get along with everybody and then she had a birthday coming up too," said Kentorria Ousley, Edwards best friend.



Edwards' boyfriend, 26-year-old Kendrick Myers, was arrested and charged with her murder. According to police, there was an alleged argument that led to Meyers assaulting Edwards.

"I'm very hurt behind it. And it took a lot out of me to know she was on life support and they had to take her off life support because there was nothing else they could do," Ousley explained.

Wendy Mahoney, executive director of Mississippi's Coalition Against Domestic Violence says cases like Edwards are common.

"It is very alarming. The number of individuals who have been killed at the hands of their intimate partner, whether it's a marriage, or boyfriend, girlfriend situation," Mahoney said.

Mahoney says unfortunately women in these situation don't leave because of fear.

"They are fearful for their lives. They're fearful because maybe they've been threatened but the fear can cause an individual to stay it could be shame," Mahoney said.

If you know anyone suffering from abuse you can call the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence at 1-800-898-3234 or go to www.mcadv.org



Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.