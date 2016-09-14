JFD answers the call of duty in Meridian

Jackson Firefighters are Mississippi Strong! Wednesday morning, 20 volunteers will travel to Meridian to fill in for firefighters while they attend the funeral of their fallen brother.

Last Friday three firefighters from Meridian Fire Department were involved in a serious accident while responding to a call. Eric Gustafson lost his life.

"We know that the fire service is a very dangerous profession and we hate to see any line of duty deaths," said Chief Cleotha Sanders from the Jackson Fire Department.

Wednesday, Gustafson will be laid to rest. Jackson firefighters will work so all Meridian firefighters can attend his funeral,

"When one of us gets injured or hurt, we step up to the plate," said Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Robert Ricks. "No matter what's going on in this department or another department we step up to the plate to help one another out."

Ricks says it wasn't hard to find those willing to go. Many firefighters answered the call.

"We had guys sign up 2 to 3 days, 17-20 guys want to go just to help the guys out in Meridian. That's what we do," explained Ricks.

JFD was in a similar situation a few years back. Chief Cleotha Sanders says they are ready to pay it forward.

"We see a lot here in the fire service and during this time, just to see our brothers coming together and volunteer their service, it's a blessing and a joy and it speaks volumes to the heart of our firefighters," said Sanders.

