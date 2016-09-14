Mississippi Secretary of State launches "Y'all Vote" website

It's less than 60 days until the general election, and the answers to your voting questions may just be a click away.

Y'all Vote is the new information center for Mississippi voters. Senate Election Committee Chair Sally Doty thinks it's a logical next step for the state.



"We are used to doing things online and I have our convenience," explained Doty. "We lead very busy lives now that I think this will really help with some frustration that often occurs on voting day."



The polling place locator has been available on the Secretary of State's website since 2014. But more tools are added in. The newest option is the ability to change your name and address for voter registration online instead of in the circuit clerk's office.



"Linking this ability to be able to change your voting place and also look up your polling place locator just in seconds gets everybody in the right spot," noted Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann.



The website launch is in connection with National Voter Registration Month. The Governor is pleased to learn the state leads the pack.



"The mere fact that nearly 80% of the people who are qualified to vote in Mississippi are registered to vote is phenomenal to me," said Governor Phil Bryant. "We'd like to reach out to the rest of them and get them signed up before the November 8 election."



The deadline to register to vote in the general election is October 8.

