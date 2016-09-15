Flexible seating allows for more mobility and focus in Clinton elementary classrooms

Sit still. Pay attention. Those are common commands from teachers. But it doesn't always work.

Fidgeting or bouncing isn't frowned upon in two of the classrooms at Eastside Elementary in Clinton. In fact, it's encouraged if that means helping the kids burn excess energy and focus on the class work at hand. There's everything from bungee cord chairs, bean bags, exercise balls and stand up desks.



"When I stand up, I get to be free and I don't have to sit down and my back is just staying right there," said fourth grader Devon Denson.



Teacher Marcy McDonald read positive reviews from other schools testing out the idea. Then, she got the green light from her principal.



"That was a huge deal to us is that they didn't treat it as a playground," explained McDonald. "They've actually treated it as something that they were very very honored and blessed to have received because not every classroom at our school is like this yet."



"The desks are boring to me and I like how Ms. Strum and Miss McDonald did this," added fourth grader Phillip Burchfield.



McDonald is looking forward to comparing test scores and seeing the longer term impacts. But she's pleasantly surprised at the way the students are rolling with the punches and embracing the new environment.



"For the most part, it is been amazing to see your kids reacting," said McDonald. "Our kids responding and our kids just being involved with one another. They are on target for success and that so fun to be able to watch."

