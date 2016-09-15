JSU enforces clear bag policy for home games

Tiger football is in the capital city this weekend, as Jackson State hosts Grambling Saturday and when you get to Veterans Memorial Stadium be prepared for a new clear bag policy JSU is enforcing.

The policy limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into Veterans Memorial Stadium.

"Our goal is to make our patrons safer," said Wheeler Brown, Director of Athletics for Jackson State University. It's not unlike Ole Miss, Mississippi State who also have a clear bag policy in place. And you can't go into an NFL stadium right now and not have a clear bag. If everything is in a clear bag it makes the process go smoother."

Approved bags include clear plastic bags like this one, clutches with shoulder strap, wallets and a small purse. Bags that are prohibited include backpacks, diaper bag, oversized tote, mesh bags or fanny packs.

"If you have a zip lock bag..as long as it's clear it's acceptable. The real small purses don't have to be clear," Brown said.



In Ridgeland, Oleta Stokes is selling the bags at her business for $10 bucks.

"One reason why we decided to carry that bag, because I don't want my customers going to the stadium unaware of the new bag policy," said Stokes. "We started selling this bag on Monday and the phones started ringing Monday morning so the bags are going really well."

Not everyone thinks this new policy is ideal.

"I honestly think it's just a way to try to make more money off of people who are already struggling to pay for school or who's struggling to go to the game," said Cadaris Waits, a Jackson State junior.

"People need to know they don't have to purchase a JSU clear bag," said Brown. "I think sometime folks kind of look at it like well JSU is trying to make a few extra dollars. That's not it at all."

If you purchase a ticket from the athletic office for Saturday's game you may be eligible to receive a free bag. The complementary bags are on a first come, first serve basis.

