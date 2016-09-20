Water leak on Wilhurst St. repaired following investigation

A water leak in a north Jackson neighborhood has created a headache for many homeowners on Wilhurst Street.

Residents say the leak originated at 1411 Wilhurst Street, but the break lies between the water meter and the street so it's the city of Jackson's responsibility.

Jeff Davis says his daughter is one of many homeowners affected by the leak.

"I know the city has many problems, but this is a problem too and she is a tax payer and we are concerned for health issues and just the way it looks," explained Davis. "She's very frustrated and she has people come over to visit and what not and obviously she's embarrassed a little bit that this looks this way in front of her home."

Neighbors say the homeowner where the water leak started had contacted the city, and officials acknowledged the problem.

"They brought the yellow flags at least four months ago. And many of us have called in to the 311 number and have not gotten any help with it," said Betty Anne Hayes who's been living on Wilhurst Street for more than 40 years.

Other people on this street, who have kids, say the most troubling problem is the standing water.

"My main concern the two kids I have, the West Nile Virus, mosquitos and all that in the water," said Jason Hartwell. "It's just another thing we have to worry about here."

Other than health concerns, residents say it's an eyesore in the community.



"It's very ugly and we have to wade through the puddle to get to our neighbors house," added Hayes.

We reached out to the City of Jackson through phone and email about the issue. We received a response Tuesday afternoon that said the water leak has been repaired.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.