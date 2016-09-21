Mississippi examining casino revenue trends and how they can rebound

Mississippi casinos are drawing in 800 million less than what they did in 2007.

But it's still big business. To the tune of around $2.1 billion annually.



"We just got expansion of gaming and states that in years past have not had gaming," explained Mississippi Gaming Commission Executive Director Allen Godfrey.



Revenue along the coastal casinos was up nearly $1 million, or 1 percent, compared to August of last year. But their river casinos counterparts were down nearly $3 million, or 4 percent. That still shakes out to one percent less than August 2015 statewide.



"The central river region is down a small amount but our North River region, or Tunica market, has struggled," added Godfrey.



Mayor George Flaggs thinks it will take cooperation to get the river casinos trending upwards again.



"Casinos will come together to master out a strategy for the river so that we won't duplicate," Flaggs noted.



Vicksburg is looking to see what they can add besides slots that will make folks stick around for longer.



"People have to stay more than eight hours a day and Vicksburg," added Flaggs. "They have to stay at least two days in Vicksburg."



"What you see down on the golf coast is major reinvestment,"described Godfrey. "Things that are not gaming. They're hotel towers. They're restaurants. They're non-gaming amenities."

