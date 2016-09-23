Walmart now offering online grocery shopping, pickup

Walmart is offering a new service next month at three local locations that allows you to shop at the store without having to leave the car.

The new feature allows customers to register online, pick out your items then pick them up curbside at the nearest Walmart location that has the option.

"You can plan so you won't over shop," said Teresa Gaines of Ridgeland but she works in Pearl. "There's a lot of positive things. They can have the innovatory pushed out so it's a quicker procedure so it has a lot of advantages."

"I think it's going to save a lot of people some time and take some stress off some moms because moms have a lot to do," said Brianna Peacock of Star.

The feature is aimed to helping busy moms or people who may have a physical handicap.

"I'm sure it will help the business and save a lot of standing in line," said Otis Lichlyter of Brandon. "I think it's a tremendous convenience and I think it will help the business in many ways."

Here's how it works:

You go online, register, put in your zip code and if the Walmart nearby allows you to online shop,

you can start making your list.

You must have a minimum order of $30 dollars.

"We'll have Designated parking spots on the side of the building to where the customer can pull in, call a number. Let the associate know that they're here and we will be bringing their groceries right out showing them their products and loading them up in their vehicles," said Matthew Nagorka, store manager of Pearl.

Some people like the idea, but they'd rather use it for non-perishable items.

"Fruit and vegetables. Produce, fresh things, no I want to go and shop those items for myself," Gaines explained.

"I think it will be a good idea. I know SAMs has it too but I just never buy that much at SAMs but here at a regular store it probably will be better," said Phyllis Allen of Brandon.

This online shopping option will be available at the Flowood, Clinton and Pearl locations. It launches on October 3.

