Hundreds attend 11th annual Sickle Cell 5k in Jackson

September is Sickle Cell Awareness month and Sunday people gathered downtown to raise awareness for this disease that currently has no cure.

The 11th annual Sickle Cell 5K started at Thalia Mara Hall.

Dozens of teams ran and walked for a cure to Sickle Cell, a disease that attacks the red blood cells.

"Every year we commemorate those loved that have fallen. Our fallen soldiers is what we like to call them," said Dee Booker-Nixon, Founder of Cure Sickle Cell Foundation. "But we also honor our survivors and we chair on those children that have been affected by the disease."

The disease affects roughly 70,000 to 80,000 Americans. People of all ages participated in the walk.

The cause is personal for little Deanjel Harrell who lost her mother to it.

"I think that now she doesn't have to suffer anymore so I'm happy about it but sad," said Harrell.

Some ran, others walked to show their support.

"I had a friend in high school that had sickle cell and I know Dee's son," said Tera Sheriff, a participant from North Jackson. "And it becomes personal to you when you start knowing people who are affected by the disease. That's the reason why I support."

"We come up every year we are actually from the gulf coast," said Tiffany Lizana, who participated. "But it's a cause that I feel very strongly about and I'm very interested in supporting so we are here every year showing support and love for our family."

Dozens of balloons were released at the end to celebrate those lives lost.

If you'd like to help the cause, click here and learn more.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow.com. All rights reserved.