Shots fired into bus carrying Natchez High School football players

Scary moments for the Natchez High School football team after bullets went through the windows of its bus after Friday night's game.

Thankfully no one was injured.

Jackson police say the team was traveling on I-55 south when shots were fired into the bus. This happened before the Byram exit on Frontage Road. One of the bullets hit two of the bus windows and it shattered.

"The bus driver heard what sounded like a pop sound. They later realized the bus had been shot into at least once or twice," said Commander Tyree Jones from Jackson Police. "We're just trying to gather more information as it relates to what possibly could have occurred to cause anyone to target the bus if that's the particular case in this incident."

Police say no players were shot, but three people were injured by the shattered glass from the window. No motive and no suspect information at this time.

"Some glass did injure the students. The students received medical attention and the students returned to school today," said Steven Richardson, Public Relations Coordinator.

JPD has been in communication with Natchez School District about the incident.

"We take students safety serious," explained Richardson. "It's first, foremost in everything we do in our district. So if we could have prevented it and had prior notice we have done all possible to protect our students."

