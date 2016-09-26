Republicans and Democrats weigh in on election's expected turnout

There are just 42 days until the Presidential election and nearly 80 percent of Mississippi's eligible voters are registered to vote, but will they cast a ballot?

"We're trying to motivate people, but I think they're going to be motivated already by the circumstances of this year," said Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef.

"In a state like ours, he might be inclined not to participate if it is a runaway but now that things are tightening up, candidates are making their final pitches and you're seeing a little bit more involvement," explained democrat Brandon Jones.

If the primary turnout is an predictor, then Mississippi should do well.

There were record number of voters on primary day, but as both parties note, there's nothing predictable about this election.

"There's a lot of interested people who normally don't keep up with politics and I think that's why Donald Trump's had the success he's had," noted Nosef.

"To have nearly 20 percent of your electorate that has not decided on one of the two major party candidates, then everything is volatile," Jones said. "Your polls mean less because with 18 percent not participating, you don't really know how to read them."

Absentee voting opened today. So, some folks are already making their decisions.

"I think the way this election has played out will be part of the motivating factor," added Nosef.

"There's been so many different factors that have been unusual that it makes it so different to track," said Jones.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow.com. All rights reserved.

