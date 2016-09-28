One killed in Copiah County accident, 3 injured

The Mississippi Highway patrol has confirmed at least one death in an accident in the Northbound lanes I-55, just before exit 59 in Copiah County.

Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said it was a one vehicle accident that involved a Ford Expedition. He says the SUV was traveling north when it had a blow out and the driver lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and overturned. The driver was taken to UMMC with injuries.

While MHP was working the accident, the traffic began to back up in the northbound lanes. An 18-wheeler traveling northbound struck a Toyota pickup truck stopped in traffic.

Henry says the impact pushed the pickup into the rear trailer of a stopped 18-wheeler. The drivers of both 18 wheelers were not injured, but the driver of the pickup truck, Rhonda Evans, 51, was killed. The truck also had two children inside that were airlifted to UMMC with injuries. We are told they are in stable condition.

The accident is under investigation.

