JPD officer fired after arrest on bribery charges

A Jackson police officer has been fired after he was arrested today on bribery charges

Officer Melvin Williams, who was employed with JPD for 6 years, was arrested Thursday afternoon. He plead not guilty to the bribery charges and was given a $10,000 unsecured bond. He has been released under certain conditions.

"Obviously it's embarrassing for me personally. It's embarrassing for the police department," Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance explained.

Chief Vance says a few months back the FBI informed him that one of his officers was being investigated.

"We work with the federal authorities on situations like this in the past. So I knew of it for a while," Chief Vance said.

The indictment alleges that from February 2016 to September 2016, Williams solicited, demanded and accepted things of value totaling $5,000 from an unnamed person, intending to be influenced and rewarded. Chief Vance says he has a zero policy for this type of behavior.

"I'm very disappointed but I'm most disappointed because there are those who will use this individual terrible judgment to paint a picture of this entire police department," Chief Vance said. "If there are others that are out the committing these type of acts. They will be found out as well and will be dealt with in the same way."

The case is being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Lemon.

If convicted, Williams faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His trial date is set for December 5.

