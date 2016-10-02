One dead, one injured after Friday night shooting in Canton

Canton Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and one injured Friday night.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says the shooting took place outside of the Dynamic Divas Dance Studio on Peace Street and Hickory around 11:45 p.m. following a party.

Twenty-two-year old Quintarius Allen was shot multiple times while he was sitting in the back seat of a car and died from his injuries at Merit Health Hospital in Canton. MSNewsNow talked exclusively to the victim's mother.

"Well it's upsetting. It is devastating but I'm dealing with it. I'm trying at least," said Lahitia Allen, the mother of the victim. "He was a good child. He helped me a lot. Loved his nieces and nephews. He was a good person."

Chief Brown says another passenger, Larry Brown Junior was shot in the leg.

Brown says the shooting stemmed from an argument at a party."I don't know if they were friends but I know they have associated with each other," Allen said.

Allen hopes her son's death will be a reminder that the senseless violence has to stop.

"Stop the violence and y'all learn how to pray. Pray more. Violence don't ever solve nothing and it ends in a situation like I'm in now. Just stop, look to God."

Police are looking for Dameon Hart as a person of interest.

The suspect was last seen leaving the scene in a white Mercury or a Crown Victoria. If you have any information about this case, you are urged to contact the Canton Police Department.

