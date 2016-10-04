Reward offered for lead on 2016 Jackson park homicide

Crime Stoppers has offered a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Justin Jones, found shot to death in a Jackson park last October.

On October 4, 2016 Jackson police investigated a homicide after a man's body was found on Cynthia Road at Presidential Hills Park with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Justin Jones. His body was found early Tuesday morning by walkers on a track nearby.

Jones had been shot several times in the chest and back. He was attending a gathering at the park in honor of another homicide victim that had been murdered there a week before.

Police believe Jones never left the park that night and they have no leads to who shot him.

The reward is up to $2500. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the web tip link on the home page of Central MS Crime Stoppers website. You can also use your cell phone to submit through www.P3tips.com.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.