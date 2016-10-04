Hackers target healthcare providers

Doctors’ offices are places where you don't have an option of providing personal information, but that puts you and the provider at risk.

Case in point, Urgent Care Clinic of Oxford recently sent out a letter to patients that warned they were hacked by what experts believe to be "criminal Russian hackers".

The Department of Health and Human Services is required by law to publish a list of health information breaches that impact 500 or more individuals.

It includes Jefferson Medical Associates in Laurel that was also hacked this summer.

Smaller medical offices like Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland don't have the same technical support that a large hospital would.

"We have to look at it closely," explained Alisha McArthur Wilkes, family nurse practitioner at Quinn Healthcare. "We're not someone that has someone sitting in house doing at all times. So we have to be careful and make sure that we, as the ones that the patient has to go through, is checking those things."

They use a third party electronic medical record company that does periodic security checks. They've also created separate servers for patients to access while in the office to protect the medical records.

"That's for us to know and to help take care of the patient, not for others to get it to use it for their benefit," noted Wilkes.

C-Spire is one business that's now offering what they call Disaster Recovery. It helps businesses recover faster after something like a hack.

