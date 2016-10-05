Food vendors get the all clear from State Health Department

The Mississippi State Fair is officially open for business and vendors are cooking up all your favorite fair foods.

Deep fried everything or something on a stick and you can find it all on the midway.

"Everything looks good, everything smells good," said one fair goer. "The grounds are clean."



Folks didn't waste any time taking in their share of fair food Wednesday.



"Well, I've been waiting a whole year pretty much for the sandwich," noted Clint Austin. "I think it is excellent."



But it takes hours of prep work to get these pop up restaurants to the point where they're serving up those favorites.



"It gets kind of hectic sometimes," explains Leigh Anne Garner, owner of Smokey Gals Catering. "A lot of menu planning. Lots of forecasting and you do a lot of work with the food vendors to make sure the truck's gonna show up."



The Health Department gave us a glimpse of what they're looking for before marking their seal of approval.



"Same as we do in a full-service restaurant," noted Anne Hogue, MSDH Environmentalist. "We're checking to be sure that there someone there who has the knowledge of what they're supposed to do. We're checking to make sure they have the proper sinks for dish washing. They have to have a separate hand washing sink for hand washing."



They're also checking for temperatures on the hot and cold items.



"These people go from fair to fair to fair and they have it down pat," explained Hogue. "They're doing things I never would've thought today to meet the standard and to meet the code."



"They're pretty thorough and I certainly appreciate that," added Garner.

The Health Department says you should see an inspection sticker on the vendor's booths. But if you see anything that worries you, you can call the health department.

