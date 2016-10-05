Petition hopes to remove Sonic Boom assistant band director

More than 400 people have signed a petition online requesting Jackson State University to remove its assistant band director.

The petition on Change.org is asking for the removal of Assistant Band Director, Chan Leggett. The author of the Change.org petition claims Leggett assaulted three students and a grad assistant.

A video on the petition, posted on YouTube, shows a person pushing another person.

It shows someone, who appears to be Leggett, pushing a graduate assistant.

"With his actions that's not even something that would be done with the boom that ain't something that's been heard of with Sonic Boom he just acted inappropriately," one student said.

"The video wasn't a shock to me but I was kind of surprised that he would do that at a game," another explained. "I've been in the band since I was in 6th grade . I've never seen anything like that never heard anything like that that really caught me off guard."

The university released this statement:

"Jackson State University is aware of the concerns raised by our students regarding one of the associate directors for the JSU Marching Band - THe Sonic Boom of the South. As a personnel matter, we cannot discuss this specific issue. With any concerns reported by students, the appropriate university officials address the concerns, following established guidelines and procedures as outlined in the Student Handbook."

