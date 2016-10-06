Mississippi prepares to help those impacted by Hurricane Matthew

Mississippi knows what it's like to respond to a disaster. That's why some groups are already sending help to those in Matthew's path.

The Salvation Army is monitoring emergency radio communications from the Bahamas all the way up the East coast as Matthew barrels through.

"We're getting the communication trailer out and a number of other assets out in Florida right now," said Bill Feist, Salvation Army Divisional Disaster Liaison.

The truck will help in the event that all other communication is wiped out in the disaster areas.Six mobile feeding units are also on the way.

Meanwhile, folks are on standby to keep resources available to the impacted areas after the storm.

"When we do deployments, they are are 14 day deployments," explained Terry Lightheart, Salvation Army Divisional Disaster Services Director. "That could go for several rotations. And so it may be a month or 60 to 90 days down the road."

There's still time for tracks to change. But models are showing Matthew could loop around towards the Gulf next week. We asked the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency how that impacts the state's planning.

"What I keep on reminding our staff is, we're a hurricane state," said Executive Director Lee Smithson. "We're still in hurricane season. So we don't want to over commit our assets if we think that we're still in the possibility of being impacted by Matthew or another storm comes up in the gulf."

Two MEMA staffers are now in North Carolina. While swift water rescue teams are on standby for deployments to the coast.

"We in Mississippi owe the other 50 states a great debt of gratitude for the help they gave us 11 years ago with Hurricane Katrina. So we want to help out any of our sister states when they need help," added Smithson. "But we don't want to do that at the expense of being able to respond to Mississippi if we do get hit."

