Voter registration deadline is fast approaching

If you haven't registered to vote, don't panic. But you do need a printed forms ASAP. You can mail it as long as it's post-marked by Saturday, October 8.

Most circuit clerk offices will be open from 8-12 Saturday if you want to go in person.

The ACLU has a Let Me Vote campaign that's aimed at getting folks involved in the process.



"Mississippians are really getting engaged in the process because they understand how critical this election is," noted ACLU of Mississippi Director of Communications Zakiya Summers. "So they're really getting out into the community, registering to vote. Because they want their voices to be heard."



They think social media pushes are helping the younger generation get motivated to vote this election cycle.



Voter registration drives have also been popular around the state, including several on national voter registration day last month.



"A lot of organizations are definitely bringing them in," explained Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace. "Lately, I've been seeing a lot of organizations having voter drives, which is great. They're making sure that the applications are complete with date birth and last four digits of your Social security number or drivers license number."



You don't need any I.D. or documents if you're going to register in person Saturday.



"We'll be down here waiting on the mail ins, actually waiting on people to drop hundreds of applications off," said Wallace.



