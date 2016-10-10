Mississippi Republicans react to Trump tape and debate performance

Donald Trump's controversial leaked tape hasn't been enough to cause Mississippi's elected officials to retract their support.

Governor Phil Bryant, Treasurer Lynn Fitch, and Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves have all released statements expressing their disapproval of the 2005 tape, but they're still supporting him.

"The things he was quoted as saying were indefensible and we're not even going to try to go into that and defend it," said Bryant.

Governor Bryant has not only supported Trump, he's been a campaign surrogate in other states.

"I haven't been back on the campaign trial since the controversy, the last one," noted Bryant. "But I can tell you what's going to happen. He's running against one of the most dynamic political machines in American history."

Bryant says he expects more negative attacks in the coming weeks and will get back on the campaign trail, if asked. Bryant praised Trump's debate performance, saying the Supreme Court appointments are one of the issues that should get more attention.

"If you have nothing else that you're concerned about in this campaign, that should encourage you to vote for Donald Trump," said Bryant. "Because that will have an effect on the American Constitution and this country for the next for years."

Republican analyst Austin Barbour admits Trump has a devoted base that's proven they'll stick with him. But is that enough?

"He's got to find a way to get enough votes cobbled together to beat Hillary Clinton," explained Barbour. "And that tape hurts him. It hurts him with independents. It hurts him with soft leaning moderate Republican voters. You've got your base, but you've got to be able to go and add onto it."

State Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef hopes voters can focus on the issues but doesn't think the tape was a nail in the coffin for Trump's campaign.

"I don't think that a tape that is 11 years old that as offensive as it was, that he's apologized for, is going to be enough to push anyone that I know that is Republican to vote for Hillary Clinton," described Nosef.

State Treasurer Cindy Hyde Smith is co-chairing the agriculture advisory committee for Trump. She hasn't made any public comments and didn't reply to our requests for an interview Monday.

