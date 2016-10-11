Cashier confronts robber at Mac's Fresh Market in Ridgeland

Employees at Mac's Fresh Market in Ridgeland helped nab two robbery suspects Monday morning.

One clerk says her instinct kicked in when one of the suspects reached to take money out of her register. She says right after she rung up a customer a man reached for her cash drawer.

"When he did it it just happened so fast and I rushed for his hand like, you know, I wasn't thinking something like that would happen at a grocery store with me," the employee said.

The suspect, Denzel Watson, didn't get too far with the cash, as supervisors jumped in.

"They chased after him for a minute and they just happened to catch him and hold him down," added the employee.

Another man, Francesco McKnight Smith, who was driving the getaway car, ran in to assist Watson. Employees say they wrestled with both suspects and held them down until police came. Neither was armed.

"It's always dangerous to do that, but these guys weren't armed. They were young. It was obvious," said Lt. Brian Myers with Ridgeland Police.

Police arrested and charged Watson and Smith with strong arm robbery. The incident made employees uneasy, but they are thankful it ended peacefully and took something away from it.

"Be cautious, just be cautious," the employee said.

