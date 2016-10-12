Recent train accidents prompt safety reminders for residents

In the last week, there have been three serious train accidents in Jackson and the metro area.

The most recent one happened at the intersection of Bullard and Columbia Wednesday. Although investigators are not sure what led to the crash, it is possible the driver was trying to beat the train and the car stalled.

Jackson police say a husband and wife were inside of the car.

Police say the woman managed to escape before the train hit, but her husband remains critical at a Jackson hospital. Feet away from where that accident happened, is another intersection that residents in the area say is also dangerous.

Joshua Thornton says people try to beat the train at that intersection and at others along Bullard Street.

"Today we got people so stubborn and try rush a lot of situations that they don't care if they jump the track or not and if someone get hit it could be a terrible situation. Could be fatal," said Thornton.

Last week in Holmes County, a truck driver died while trying to cross the track. This past weekend, a woman was hit on Boling Street.

"People don't really pay attention to how fast they maybe going, how close they are to the tracks," said Kristopher Yarbrough, of Jackson.



Kansas City Southern Railroad want to stress some important safety reminders. Their Office of Communications sent us this statement:

"For public safety, The Kansas City Southern Railway Company would like to remind the community that whether the crossing is public or private or regardless of what type of warning is in place, motorists and pedestrians are urged to always expect a train. In addition, pedestrians are urged to stay off railroad rights-of-way. Do not walk along the track or trespass on railroad rights-of-way and only cross the tracks at designated crossings."

