Latest presidential poll breakdown for Mississippi shows narrow margin

Mississippi polls are few and far between, but at least one shows the presidential race could be tightening in the state.

"Mississippi's not a battleground state," described Brian Perry with Capstone Public Affairs. "We've voted Republican every election since 1976. That was the last time we went Democrat."

But the latest poll from YouGov could be the push Clinton supporters needed to get voters energized before election day.

Mississippi's Democratic Party was quick to push it out Monday morning. It shows Trump with a narrowing lead of 3.6 percent in Mississippi.

"It's encouraging to the volunteers that their work is paying off and they work hard," noted Vicki Slater with Mississippi Women for Hillary. "So that's encouraging in that respect and it gives us an encouraging message to take to voters."

In contrast to the YouGov poll, an August poll from Magellan that had Trump with a 15 point lead in Mississippi, but numbers are going up and down nationally, too.

"Whatever's in the news at the period that reinforces one or the other is driving the polls," said Perry.

An average of several national polls still has Clinton leading by five percent. There's a high percentage of undecided voters nationally and that's something both parties are struggling to figure out in Mississippi - how to motivate people to go to the polls.

"When you have a very polarizing and negative race, it tends to depress better turnout," Perry noted. "Both sides have high negatives and so you're wondering who is motivated to turn out."

"What really counts… Nothing really counts until the vote is cast," added Slater.

Other politicos in the state say there's a lack of Mississippi polling because we aren't a battleground state.

