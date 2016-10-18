UMMC expanding telehealth remote patient monitoring program

A quick trip to the doctor's office isn't an option for most Mississippians. It takes folks in 53 of the 82 counties more than 40 minutes to see a specialist and that's why the University of Mississippi Medical Center is connecting patients to doctors using telehealth.

You may think all of this just sounds convenient, but the fact of the matter is that it can save someone's life.

Let's talk about a diabetic - that's the first program that they used for remote patient monitoring.

"First 100 patients, for six months, we had no ER visits and no hospitalizations for diabetes," noted Michael Adcock, UMMC Center for Telehealth administrator. "That's remarkable."

The kits include items like an iPad that patients are trained to use. There are also bluetooth enabled tools like a blood pressure cuff.

"The majority of Mississippians live in a rural areas," added Adcock. "The majority of physicians are in urban areas. There's an actual gap there. A lot of these people don't have access to a specialty care. And if they don't have access, they don't go to the specialist. In the end up getting sicker and sicker until they end up in the ER."

The remote monitoring program recently expanded. It includes patients with hypertension, kidney disease and other chronic diseases.They don't always video conference with doctors or nurses, but they are getting their vitals monitored everyday.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.