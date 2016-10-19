Advocates calling for unused federal funds to go towards child care

A recent study shows Mississippi left millions of federal dollars on the table last year. Advocates say there's good reason to put it toward child care.

And it could impact you whether you're getting that taxpayer money or not.

"Mississippi has a waiting list of about 13,000 children waiting to be served to receive a childcare subsidy," noted Cassandra Welchlin, Mississippi Women's Economic Security Initiative Director. "We can use that help. Those children go to childcare so that her mom can go to work."



Mississippi gets federal money for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) every year. The state used 19 of the total $90 million for child care last year. The owner of Children's EduCare in Jackson said she sees parents, struggling to hold down a job and pay for child care.



"They come in to apply and when they find out how much all carriers, we don't see them again," said Lataya Stewart. "The rate on a weekly basis in this area run to you about 90 a week. And so for most of them, that's happened there check for one child. And you're talking about multiple children and one home with a single parent."



But a report from the Mississippi Low Income Childcare Initiative shows the state left more than $35 million of those federal dollars on the table last year. Advocates are asking for more money to get redirected to child care.



"It's a win-win for everyone," explained Welchlin. "What we know is that so many of these working moms that have that subsidy, they really do transition. The transition to a place of self-sufficiency."



In the end, that means they're relying less on your taxpayer dollars to take care of their family.

