IHL looking for someone to temporarily lead Jackson State

As names get tossed around for who will step up to the plate and temporarily lead Jackson State, this is who the IHL Commissioner says they're looking towards.

"We're reaching out to JSU alums, Said IHL Commissioner Dr. Glenn Boyce. "Jackson State has been a great university for a long time and they've got a great alumni base out there and people who have had wonderful experiences and have been leaders across this country. So, I'm reaching out to try to find those leaders and have conversations with them about their interests."

The IHL is already meeting weekly with JSU leadership to keep tabs on the financial situation. Dr. Boyce says that part of the interim president's role will be key.

"They need to have a financial awareness, financial background," added Dr. Boyce. "And that they've worked with a large operation like Jackson State University is."

State Sen. John Horhn was surprised by the resignation. But he's since spoken to Meyers and believes that her decision was the accumulation of several issues.

"I don't think she felt that she had quite the freedom that she would've liked to move the University in the direction that she wanted it to go," said Senator Horhn. "I think there was some frustration there."

JSU alum Bernard Moore admits it's been a tough week to see his alma mater put under the microscope.

"It is what it is," said Moore. "We saw the writing on the wall. However, I didn't think she was going to resign. I thought that she was going to stick it out through her contract."

