FBI Jackson Division's Special Agent in Charge reflects on time in Mississippi

Jackson's FBI field office is getting ready for a change in leadership. Special Agent in Charge Donald Alway is set to become Deputy Assistant Director of Training at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Christopher Freeze will step into the role at the end of the month.

"We really have seen that if it happens anywhere, it can happen here," noted Alway.

Alway has been at the forefront of cases that had many Mississippians asking why. The most recent example of that put the nation's eyes on Mississippi. Because of the FBI's work.

Jaelyn Young and Muhammad Dakhlalla didn't make it overseas to volunteer for ISIS. They're instead serving time in federal prison.

"Thwart those travel plans, potentially saving their life, but also then leaving two less people who potentially might be traveling overseas to work against our foreign partners and our military," explained Alway.

Former Department of Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps' nearly decade long bribery scheme proved public corruption was alive and well in the Magnolia State.

"It's something that's our number one priority in the criminal program for the FBI," described Alway. "It's to make sure that those folks that are empowered with authority by the people, that they trust that authority is being well used."

As he readies to pass the baton to the incoming Special Agent In Charge, Christopher Freeze, he emphasized the importance of if you see something, say something.

"Relying on the help and support of the community we serve because often times that's where we get our best leads and then our best mechanism to resolve those threats," added Alway.

