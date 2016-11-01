Richland man arrested in meth lab bust charged

Richland Police have arrested 54-year-old Rickey Lyn Ware for operating a meth lab at his home.

Ware is currently on parole in Panola County for making meth. On Monday he was found with 77.2 grams of meth and ingredients for making meth.

He is charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Ware is currently in Rankin County Jail without bond. His initial appearance will be Wednesday, November 2 at 8:30 a.m. in Richland Municipal Court.

Ware's trial is set for October 23, 2017.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.