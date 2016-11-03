What you need to know about poll watching in Mississippi

Questions are swirling about the integrity of votes for next week's election. And some states are fighting about how many poll watchers are legal.

We've seen Donald Trump call on his supporters to closely watch the polls next Tuesday. No matter who you're supporting, you can't just show up and be a poll watcher. Your right to vote is sacred. But is it being protected in Mississippi?



"We're not doing anything differently this year regarding poll watchers, that I know of and you think that I would know about it, than we have in any previous years," noted Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef. "It's kind of a non-issue until somebody wants to make a political issue."



State law makes it clear what's allowed at a polling place. Each party can have two poll watchers at a precinct. And the candidates can have one.



"We don't want people loitering around in the precincts," explained Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann. "We faced that in other areas. And in this particular election, it's a heightened concern. We've had some allegations of people being paid to go disrupt other people's rallies and that kind of thing. So we want to make absolutely certain that there are no disruptions inside a polling place."



Brian Perry has been a poll watcher before. He said the heightened awareness makes it even more important for the parties and candidates to properly train their poll watchers.



"People think voter intimidation and poll watching are the same thing and they're different," Perry noted. "The goal of people watching is to prevent voter intimidation. It's to make sure that everybody gets to come in, cast a ballot for the person they want to vote for without any interference or without any cheating."

The U.S. Attorney's office has also appointed someone for this area that will be in charge of handling complaints of election fraud and voting rights abuses.

