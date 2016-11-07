Mississippians pray and predict on election eve

It's election eve, and by Tuesday night, we anticipate a newly elected President.

"History is going to be made tomorrow night," said Republican analyst Austin Barbour. "Because we're either going to elect the first female president of the United States or we're going to elect someone who is completely out of the political spectrum."

Executive Vice Chairperson of the Mississippi Democratic Party Earle Banks isn't worried about suggestions that the race could be rigged.

"The democracy says that the winner will be the president of this country," Banks said. "Democrat, Republican, Independent, Libertarian, we will have a change of who the people want, not who Mr. Trump wants."

But voters say they're frankly tired.

"I've been apprehensive and worried and I'm ready for it to be over," noted voter Jeri Ausbon.

Thousands turned out to shift their focus not onto a particular candidate, but instead pray about their decisions and the outcome.

"It's been an interesting election to be my first I'm voting," added first time voter Hayden Vannorman. "But I believe whatever happens, it's like God's calling through prayer that he's given us the answer we want. Through whatever leader we have, he's ultimately going to be in control."

Both sides agree, this race has been anything but predictable.

"For Mr. Trump to have a chance to win and I'm upset tomorrow night, he needs to win the state of Florida," said Barbour.

"I think people have to decide, is America ready for a woman president?" explained Banks.

Some parts of the state are finally getting some rain, but analysts say that could mean lower voter turnout if it sticks around for voting hours.

