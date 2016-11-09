Mississippi's political parties react to Trump victory

Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States. Both parties are talking about what a Trump presidency could mean for the Magnolia State.

Governor Bryant likened Mississippi to Donald Trump; misunderstood with too much focus on the imperfections.

"We have this ordained opportunity to be a part of this administration for the benefit of our state, our nation and our people," said Bryant.



Republicans are optimistic about the possibility of a listening ear for Mississippi in the Oval Office.



Governor Phil Bryant's role as a Trump campaign surrogate took him to Florida and Pennsylvania last weekend. Two battleground states that Trump won. But is Bryant interested in a role within the Trump administration? When asked, he said it's not something he'll apply for. But what if he's given the offer?



"I just can't say just now because I can tell you I've been called by the governor and asked to take an appointment," explained Bryant. "And governors and presidents are hard to say no to. I would say this one would be particularly hard to say no to. But I don't expect that to happen."



A week ago, Governor Bryant was quick to say that no amount of love nor money or a combination thereof could get him to accept a role in the Trump administration.



Meanwhile Democrats, too, are hoping the Bryant-Trump relationship can translate well for the state.



"I hope that since our Governor seems to be in such good standing with the president that we can get some other assistant that Mississippi needs for our roads, bridges in our highways and our education system," noted Mississippi Democratic Party Vice Chairperson Earle Banks.

But at a deeper level, Democrats are looking at how voters called for change and what they need to do moving forward.



"You reassess. What message did you not get to the people," Banks said. "What message did the people send back to you by way of how they voted?"

Mississippi Democratic Party Chairman Bobby Moak sent the following statement:

The presidential election results from Mississippi yesterday were no surprise. What was a surprise is the Republican endorsed candidates for judicial races did not fare very well across the state. The Mississippi Democratic Party took the position that these were non-partisan as the statute directs and tried to follow the spirit and intent of the law without offering formal endorsements in these races.

Nationwide I think everyone was somewhat surprised as to the outcome of the presidential election. As we speak now Clinton appears to have the popular vote majority and Trump of course the electoral college. Those figures should not be lost on anyone, lest they try to set aside the positions of a majority of the voters in this country.

It is clear voters wanted to see change. That was the same change message voters endorsed when they elected Barack Obama twice to the presidency. It is interesting to watch the link these same voters had in supporting Obama and then later supporting Trump in his bid for change. The base for change in America is still there and both political parties will certainly examine and learn from that in the coming days.

While the Republicans were successful in the presidential bid, I am sure the outcome was quite a surprise to many of them also. We all need to listen more to what people are saying and take it seriously. Hopefully there will be a political healing now and we can get away from the divisive tone that dominated this election cycle.

