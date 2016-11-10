Legislative working groups wrap up budget review meetings

It's no secret that Mississippi's budget is in trouble. So, lawmakers are looking for ways to use the money more effectively.

Data shows several of the state's largest agencies' spending went up by more than ten percent in the last five years.



"We examined a lot of different areas and that's uncovered a lot of things that many people did not even know, not just legislatures but the general public as well," said Speaker Philip Gunn.



A surprise from the final day of working group meetings was that the Department of Human Services is still using a handwritten log for state credit card purchases.



"Procurement cards can be ripe for fraud. I'm not saying you're doing that but every one of these purchases, you'll write down in a ledger or something?" asked Senator Brice Wiggins.



Travel costs raised eyebrows as lawmakers drilled down on questions about how much agencies were shelling out.



"The state of Mississippi i.e. taxpayers spent 60 million dollars last year on travel expenses," noted Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves. "Now, some of that's legitimate travel, if you have a state employee going from point A to point B to provide services, well that's a perfectly legitimate travel expense."



But Reeves said out of state travel seemed too much for some of the agencies they questioned. He noted reducing travel expenses by just 20 percent could save 12 million dollars.



"That's 12 million dollars that could be reinvested in services that we think are priorities like public education or community college or institutions of higher learning," added Reeves.



The group will now go through and find ways they can get rid of unneeded agency spending.

