Mississippi veterans comment on President-elect Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has big support among veterans. Many were vocal supporters throughout the campaign.

As veterans gathered for a service at the War Memorial building in Jackson Friday, we asked what they think about the incoming President.

"The military supports the commander in chief--no matter who it is," said Major General Janson D. Boyles, adjutant general of Mississippi.



And the crowd of veterans is loyal to that.



"As a veteran, he's our president elect so absolutely we have to serve him," noted Marine Corps veteran Ervin Spann.



Donald Trump mentioned his desire to improve care for the country's veterans and potentially reform the Department of Veterans Affairs. That's something that resonated with these men and women.



"Veterans will be better off now that we've got Donald Trump in there," explained retired Brigadier General David Kirtley, Mississippi Air National Guard. "He is pro-military. So we will look for better things to happen for us. The VA system still needs some work"



"I hope he has good programs for veterans," added Spann. "He said he did, so I'm hopeful."



Meanwhile, some weren't as quick to praise Commander-in-chief Trump but rather expressed their hopes for the country.



"I hope that this country can be united again," said retired Army chaplain Raymond A. Ball. "I hope we can be united like our founding fathers and a great love for God and a great love for country."



Not every veteran is looking forward to the next four years. In fact, one veteran said he does not think he would've been able to serve under a Trump administration. But he was afraid to elaborate for fear of retaliation in a conservative state like Mississippi.





