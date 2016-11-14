Early learning collaboratives are expanding in Mississippi

No one wants their child to start school behind.

That's where pre-K comes into play. It's not required in Mississippi, but the state is pouring more money into the programs.

Public and private schools offer pre-K, but the public schools that are just starting their programs often have limited slots available and the private centers cost money.

"The funding would allow us to open our doors and have many more children to have access to this early childhood education that wouldn't not be able to be a part of it," explained Margaret Chapman, Agape Educational and Community Development Center Executive Director.

The state is already giving money to ten collaboratives around the state and now they've got an extra $1,000,000 to fund four more networks. The breakdown is 115 new pre-K seats that will be available in each of those communities.

In Canton, Agape Educational and Community Development Center will coordinate with Canton Public Schools, Tougaloo College and Friends of Children Head Start.

"We'll find areas where our students have traditionally been weak when they enter kindergarten," noted Canton Public School District Director of Accountability Victoria Johnson.

Sure, the students will be more prepared for kindergarten, but they'll also have a better chance of success down the road.

"They will be able to perform a grade level expectations," noted Johnson. "Which means they will do better while they are our students. And then of course that will increase our graduation right and that will then leave the students who were truly college and career ready."

The hope is that interventions in elementary school can also be reduced when students learn the basics in pre-K.

