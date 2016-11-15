Governor Bryant suggests allowing film incentive rebates to expire

Mississippi has become a destination for film projects looking to keep their bottom line low.

But for every dollar the state gives a film project in incentives, it's only getting 49 cents back.

The legislature will have to take action this session if they want part of the film tax credits to continue. But the Governor is saying to leave it be and let it expire. Doing so would save the state money.



The Governor's recommendation comes as a movie is being shot just a couple of miles from the State Capitol. "It's Time" is the story of Ole Miss football player Chucky Mullins, who was paralyzed and died just two years later.

Besides the location, it made sense to shoot the movie in Mississippi. It benefited the movie's bottom line.



"It would be like a crime to get rid of it," said producer Wendy Yamano when asked about the possibility of Mississippi letting the rebates expire.



The rebate program has cost the state $25 million dollars since 2011. Bryant says we should let it expire and save that money over the next five years.

"While I support the jobs and attention that films bring to Mississippi, taxpayers should no longer subsidize the motion picture industry at a loss," said Governor Bryant noted within his executive budget recommendation.



"You shut a program like that down, everybody suffers for it," noted Yamano. "So as a matter of fact, ironically enough, I brought in a bunch of people from Wilmington to work here. It'd be nice for all of us to be working where we're from, but we're not doing that anymore. So I hope that they don't get rid of it in Mississippi."

The part of the law that would expire without legislative action applies to payroll rebates for non-resident cast and crew. Still, the film community is hoping the tax credits will continue and attract more projects to Mississippi.

Governor Bryant said, "The Legislature will decide the fate of the Motion Picture Incentive Program. I will consider any proposal that benefits the taxpayers."

