Contract confidentiality is being questioned at the State Capitol

Confidential contracts are a hot topic at the State Capitol this week. A House committee adopted a new policy about keeping contract details secret.

But lawmakers are arguing that it's nothing new.

Not even legislative members can make copies of contract details. That's what the newly adopted policy states. And that's being read as an attempt to keep secrets behind closed doors.



"Folks are understandably skeptical and should be," noted The Parents' Campaign Executive Director Nancy Loome. "We should always be skeptical of what is taking place on our behalf and should ask a lot of questions and certainly should be privy to what is happening behind the scenes."



Senate Pro Tempore Terry Burton said the policy doesn't change anything about the public's access. But instead how members of the legislature should go about requesting to view contracts.



"My question for Senator Burton would be, if there's nothing to hide in the contract, why are you hiding it?" asked Loome.



"The details of the contract shouldn't be important," explained Senator Burton. "What should be important is how much are we paying them to do what they're doing and what are they going to do for that. We had a public meeting where they laid that out exactly what they're doing with regards to contract."



The contract amount and company are always made public, according to Burton. Still, skeptics argue it's taxpayer dollars being used for these contracts and they should know the details.



"I think most people assume that if our elected officials are hiding from us the things that they are doing with our tax dollars, that they must be up to no good," added Loome.

The contract currently under scrutiny is EdBuild. They've been hired to examine the public school funding formula. And a public hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Critics believe it is what prompted the policy adoption. But Burton says it is not because of the EdBuild contract.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.