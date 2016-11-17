Complete 2 Compete initiative will target adults who started but didn't complete college

A college degree could be within reach for thousands of Mississippians who counted it out. A marketing campaign will soon be launched aimed at improving the state's college graduation rates.

"They may have achieved something, they just don't know right now," explained Dr. Glenn Boyce, Commissioner of Higher Education.



The initiative is Complete 2 Compete will target former students and see how they can finish what they started. The end result? A degree.



"Over 200,000 Mississippians will be able to, I hope, call their wives or perhaps their moms and say mom, I did," said Governor Bryant. "I finished college."



Some of those students just need a few credits that they could easily complete online. Others, may not even have to re-enroll at all.



"Perhaps they left three to nine credit hours shy," noted Dr. Andrea Mayfield, Executive Director, Mississippi Community College Board. "They went on to the university. The university can then transfer the credits back to the community college and we can award the degree."



That's called reverse transfer. And nearly 60,000 folks are eligible right now. So, why should the state care about more folks having a college degree?



"The jobs now and the careers of the future require a degree," said Mayfield.



Governor Bryant said it could be helpful as he markets the state for potential economic development.



"We're only graduating 30 percent of those that start at our universities or community colleges," said Bryant. "We can get the higher paying more advanced workforce, then we can get higher paying more advanced jobs."



The goal is to increase the college graduation rate from 30 to 60 percent by 2025.

