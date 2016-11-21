After death of children, father spends decade spreading seat belt safety message

Mississippi's highways will be busy this Thanksgiving week, but the Highway Patrol is hoping a simple message will stick with you.

Buckle up.

"I had to do a double funeral," said Brian Pearse. "I don't want any parent to have to go through that."

It's been 10 years since Brian Pierce's son and daughter were killed in a car crash. Neither of them was wearing a seat belt.

"My children made a choice that day not to put it on," described Pearse. "A choice that takes three seconds to do. But it's a choice that cost them their lives."

They weren't a family who took seat belt safety lightly.

"It was a mantra," he added. "As a matter of fact, I had to pay a fine in my car if I got in and didn't buckle up right away and accidentally pulled off. And they were always getting onto me about dad, put your seat belt on."

That's the other reason that hearing they weren't wearing their seat belts that day was tough to believe, but in the last ten years, it's become his mission to talk to other teens about making the choice to buckle up.

It's a simple message that's being lost on more people. Highway Patrol numbers show that more than half of 2015's deadly wrecks included someone not wearing their seat belt.

"Lives are being lost, but we can slow that down with that simple little click," noted Captain Johnny Poulos, Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Division Director.

Even if you're not driver, it's important to buckle up.

"We have backseat passengers that are thrown forward in a crash that actually make contact with the driver or the front seat passenger, taking lives," Poulos said.

There were 73 teens killed in car crashes last year. 40 of those were unbelted. So as you hit the road this week, buckle up and remind your teens to do the same.

