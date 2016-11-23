More folks expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday

The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. The Mississippi Highway Patrol public affairs division will up its enforcement along I-55 from Wednesday through the weekend. The initiative is called "Line to Line" and they'll have high visibility all the way from one end of the 55 corridor to the other.

AAA projects one million more Americans will be traveling this Thanksgiving. Driving is the more popular choice for traveling this holiday. Both AAA and TripAdvisor show much higher projections for road trips versus flying. Gas prices are helping fuel that trend.



"I would much rather be driving then flying this time of year," said Rick Neal. "Just because the prices are so much better and I can go see everybody I want to see I need to see this holiday season, for a much better cost."



"I'm from Longview,Texas, on the way home to Alabama to see my mother for Thanksgiving," explained Erica Burkhalter. "You always make your sacrifices for your family and with gas prices being down it does make it a lot easier to go home."



The national average for gas prices is the second cheapest it's been around Thanksgiving since 2008.



"Me, it wasn't an option to drive," noted Amahri Henderson. "And my flights were delayed hours. So just trying to make it through the holidays."



AAA estimates flight prices increased by around 20 percent this Thanksgiving. But the day before Thanksgiving is still one of the busiest travel days of the year.



"I'm a frequent traveler because I'm a military child and this is the most people ever seen in an airport this early," added Henderson. "So, it's been busy. It's been hectic."



Some other passengers were pleasantly surprised to avoid the crowds and long line at the smaller airports where they started their day.

