Egg Bowl fuels rivalry relationships

It's Egg Bowl Eve and that means folks are talking football. The rivalry game means one thing, plenty of trash talk from both sides.

Choosing a team color isn't always that simple for some families because they're in a house divided.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State couples are common in this state. There's even a children's book dedicated to what a child should do when mom likes one team and dad likes the other.

Thomas Powell and Alicia Todaro are just dating, but the rivalry game is strong.

"I guess you could say that I'm more of the instigator of the house divided thing. She can play along and pull for state," said Powell.

"We can actually go to the State football game but he would not go to an Ole Miss game," noted Todaro.

They each have a daughter.

"It trickles down to the daughter," he mentioned. "It goes as far as she can't use red or blue cups because she says it's hotty toddy."

And they figured out early where their team allegiances lie. They even get into "hail state" versus "hotty toddy" matches.

Thomas and Alicia admit they try to keep things fun.

"She could wear maroon or I'd have to wear red and blue somehow," he said when he realized they didn't place any bets on the game.

This game day, they're hoping to keep things civil.

"Hopefully there will be no Christmas tree ornaments thrown because that's what we're going to do to camouflage the Egg Bowl," said Todaro.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved