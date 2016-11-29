Mississippians react to wildfires in popular tourist destination

Right now, there are three confirmed deaths from the blazing wildfires in Gatlinburg and hundreds of homes and businesses are destroyed.

The town is a popular tourist destination for Mississippians.

"Seeing it like this is just heartbreaking," said Jason Dyess.

Jason Dyess' family got to a cabin in Pigeon Forge Sunday night. They thought they were safe from the fires, then they saw flames as they unloaded groceries Monday night.

"People started blowing horns and hollering and we looked up and the hill right across the road from our cabin was on fire," Dyess said. "And they were telling everybody to leave, leave and so we ran in the cabin and got all of our personal belongings."

He admits panic set in at that point.

"It wouldn't have taken much for the wind to have blown something over where we were at," noted Dyess. "It could've gone up and we would've been trapped."

The cabin was intact but the areas around it were charred and smoldering when they returned to check on things Tuesday morning.

Bryce Yelverton's family goes to the mountains every summer and every other Thanksgiving week - the years the Egg Bowl lands in Oxford.

"In the past 24 hours, I've really seen the fires just kind of engulf parts of the mountains that we really were just in a couple of days ago," said Yelverton.

They hiked the trails, went to Dollywood, bought new season passes and planned their future trips.

"No matter what happens, we're going back and we're going to continue to support that area," added Yelverton. "Even though if it may burn up the scenery, it won't burn up the memories that we have of that location."

Several Mississippians sent WLBT messages saying they were in the mountains for vacation and were able to evacuate last night, but some did struggle to find vacancies at nearby hotels.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.