Mississippi advocates observe World Aids Day

Southerners have a higher rate of HIV and AIDS diagnoses. That's why advocates in the Magnolia State are pushing the message of awareness this World Aids Day.

"I am a person living with AIDS," said Cedric Sturdevant.

He almost missed the chance to say that.



"I was diagnosed in 2005 with HIV," he noted. "And for the whole year of 2005 until 2006, I didn't seek treatment. So, the HIV became AIDS. I spent 13 days in the hospital in Memphis. Came very close to dying."



He admits the stigma of HIV and AIDS lingers, especially in the South. And folks are often scared or ashamed to even get tested. CDC data shows 1 in 85 Mississippians will face a lifetime risk of an HIV diagnosis. That leaves the state in ninth place for risk.



"Even though it is not a death sentence, individuals when they get tested, they still have that fear because they don't know," said Juanita Davis, Care4Me program director with the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation.



Life after a positive HIV diagnosis is something that's possible with treatments.



"I equate HIV to having diabetes or having high blood pressure," said Marcus McPherson. "They are all chronic conditions, especially with modern medicine."



McPherson has been living with HIV for nearly five years. He's learned that sharing his story can help give others the courage to get tested.



"This is our day to come out of the woodwork and shine," added McPherson. "It is our day to let people know, hey we are here. We are still living with HIV and we are thriving."



The Red Door Foundation announced a "Saving Ourselves Symposium" will be held this June in Jackson to encourage empowerment against HIV and AIDS in the South.

