Strong workforce development helps fuel economic development in Mississippi

The recent announcement that Carrier plans to keep a thousand jobs in the U-S, rather than moving them to Mexico, is getting lots of attention.

But it also brings about a question of how prepared Americans are to fill new jobs.

You hear the announcement and see the groundbreakings. But what about making sure there are skilled workers to take on those new jobs that are announced each time and industry locates in the Magnolia State?



"I can't overstate enough the importance of the community colleges in their role in making sure that they provide this workforce," explained Dr. Shawn Mackey with the Mississippi Community College Board. "Because again they're on the front lines."



The community colleges offer career tech and workforce training. Some folks may walk away with a certification for a specific skill while others come away with a degree. Either way, they leave ready to fill industry jobs. Continental Tire isn't built yet. But Hinds Community College is helping build its workers.



"Because we have the ability to do those things and we can customize and we can modify the program is necessary to meet whatever specific needs that we have," explained David Creel, Hinds Community College District Director of Manufacturing Training and Workforce Development.



Flexibility of the programs help people to train for better paying jobs while still working an existing job.



"We run welding courses," noted Chad Stocks, Associate Vice President of Workforce Development and Career/Technical Education. "Eight hour shifts on three of our campuses. This gives not only the employers but it gives the students the flexibility to have an eight hour a day job and eight hours of training and then have eight hours of life."



The state economic council says workforce training is a key component in attracting new business to the state.

